Chhattisgarh: Two held for cheating people over allocation of homes built by state housing board

A Youth Congress worker was among two persons arrested for allegedly duping people on the pretext of allocating houses developed by the Chhattisgarh Housing Board here, police said on Wednesday. Youth Congress worker Rahul Chandrakar (25) and Vijay Kumar Vora (30), both residents of Raipur, have been booked under sections 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by personation), 406 (criminal breach of trust) of the IPC, an official said.

The accused allegedly collected Rs 70,000 each from eight persons on the pretext of allocating houses developed by the Chhattisgarh Housing Board in the city's Labhandi area, he said.

Vora had allegedly introduced Chandrakar as an officer of the Raipur Municipal Corporation, he said.

The fraud came to light when the victims did not get houses allocated in their names, following which they lodged a complaint with Telebandha police station, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

