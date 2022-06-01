Left Menu

Telangana announces Rs 2 crore cash, housing plot to Nikhat Zareen, Esha Singh

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-06-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 18:50 IST
Telangana announces Rs 2 crore cash, housing plot to Nikhat Zareen, Esha Singh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Telangana Government on Wednesday announced a cash prize of Rs 2 crore each to boxer Nikhat Zareen for clinching the gold medal in the recently held Women's World Boxing Championship in Turkey, and Esha Singh who won the gold medal in the ISSF Junior World Cup Shooting event in Germany.

An official release said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao decided to allot residential plots to the two sportspersons at Banjara Hills or Jubilee Hills in the city.

A separate release from the Chief Minister's Office said the Telangana government has issued orders to present Rs 1 crore cash award to Kinnera Metla artist and Padma Shri awardee Darshanam Mogulaiah.

Based on a request by Mogulaiah, the government has taken a decision to allow a residential plot in BN Reddy Nagar colony here.

