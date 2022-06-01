Left Menu

Eight injured in knife attack by Nigerian in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 19:49 IST
Eight injured in knife attack by Nigerian in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

At least eight persons were injured in a knife attack by a 50-year-old Nigerian national near Churchgate area of south Mumbai on Wednesday, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place at Tata Garden near Parsi Well in the evening, when a Nigerian identified as John pulled out a knife and attacked passersby, an official said.

The police were alerted about the incident, following which a team overpowered the man and disarmed him, he said.

As many as eight persons were injured in the attack by the time the police reached the scene, and were later rushed to a state-run hospital for treatment, he said. The accused has been taken to the Azad Maidan police station, and an FIR will be registered in this regard, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022