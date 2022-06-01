Left Menu

With average emergency response time of less than 6 mins, Noida cops top in UP for 11th month in row

PTI | Noida | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:10 IST
With average emergency response time of less than 6 mins, Noida cops top in UP for 11th month in row
  • Country:
  • India

Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate has secured the first position among the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh in terms of response time to calls made on the emergency 112 number for the month of May, officials said on Wednesday.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has remained on the first position for 112 response now 11 months in a row since July 2021, according to the officials.

For the month of May, the district police's swiftest response time to an emergency call in urban has been 4 minutes and 39 seconds while in rural area it was 6 minutes and 20 seconds, an official statement noted.

The average response time for the police to respond to emergencies during May was recorded at 5 minutes and 42 seconds, it added.

“Under the direction of Police Commissioner Alok Singh and under the supervision of DCP Traffic Ganesh Saha, continuous efforts are being made by PRV (police response vehicles) vehicles to provide quick help in a short time to distressed callers,” a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said.

During May, the district police was felicitated on seven different occasions with its personnel winning the “112 PRV of Day” honour for quick response and gallantry services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022