With average emergency response time of less than 6 mins, Noida cops top in UP for 11th month in row

Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate has secured the first position among the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh in terms of response time to calls made on the emergency 112 number for the month of May, officials said on Wednesday.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has remained on the first position for 112 response now 11 months in a row since July 2021, according to the officials.

For the month of May, the district police's swiftest response time to an emergency call in urban has been 4 minutes and 39 seconds while in rural area it was 6 minutes and 20 seconds, an official statement noted.

The average response time for the police to respond to emergencies during May was recorded at 5 minutes and 42 seconds, it added.

“Under the direction of Police Commissioner Alok Singh and under the supervision of DCP Traffic Ganesh Saha, continuous efforts are being made by PRV (police response vehicles) vehicles to provide quick help in a short time to distressed callers,” a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said.

During May, the district police was felicitated on seven different occasions with its personnel winning the “112 PRV of Day” honour for quick response and gallantry services.

