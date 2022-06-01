Jodhpur: Police take man's body to hospital in garbage van

Police used a garbage van Wednesday to take the body of a man who came under the wheels of a bus to hospital as shocked passersby looked on.

Police ordered a probe and the Rajasthan State Human Rights Commission stepped in after a video clip of the incident in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's hometown surfaced on social media.

Police said Devendra Prajapat from Bilara, who worked as a daily wager, had slept under the city bus near the Barkatullah stadium on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, an unaware bus driver drove over the victim, police said. ''The victim was crushed under the wheels of the bus and died on the spot,'' they added.

When people saw the body, they informed police, who rushed to the spot and instead of calling an ambulance, intercepted a door-to-door waste collector van, placed the body on it and took it to the hospital. Seeing a body being carried this way, some people made a video of the incident. Initially, police declined to admit any such incident.

Later, police ordered the probe into it after a video of the incident surfaced on social media. The inquiry will be headed by Pratap Nagar ACP Prem Dhande.

The state rights body has sent notices to the Jodhpur police commissioner and district magistrate, seeking a detailed report within 15 days.

