Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state cabinet will decide by August 15 a separate classification for indigenous minorities, including Muslims who have not migrated from other places.Sarma, however, did not clarify whether the non-indigenous minorities will continue to get the minority benefits once this new classification is made.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 01-06-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 21:39 IST
Separate classification for indigenous minorities of Assam: Himanta
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state cabinet will decide by August 15 a separate classification for indigenous minorities, including Muslims who have not migrated from other places.

Sarma, however, did not clarify whether the non-indigenous minorities will continue to get the minority benefits once this new classification is made.

''Assam is on another part of its journey. We are in the process of identifying another set of minority people who have not migrated to Assam. They are original to this soil,'' he said at a press conference here.

''Already the committee constituted for this purpose has given us certain parameters as to who should be considered as indigenous minority. I think the cabinet will come to a decision on this before August 15,'' Sarma said.

Muslims are recognised as minorities as of now along with Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and other communities irrespective of their migration status, the chief minister said.

''Till the Supreme Court does not make any other interpretation, whoever is following Islam is minority as per the Minority Commission definition. We want to qualify the minorities by putting one more adjective - indigenous minority. Not all will be included in it,'' Sarma added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

