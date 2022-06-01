Left Menu

Moosewala murder: Candle march in Phagwara

Law and order has completely collapsed in the state and people are living in fear, he alleged.Moosewala was shot dead Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjabs Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

A candle march was taken out here in protest against the murder of famous Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.

The march began from Chowra Khooh Mandir and concluded at the Gandhi Chowk after passing through city bazaars. It was taken out under the banner of an NGO Ardaas Welfare Society and was attended by a large number of people.

The participants demanded immediate arrest of Moosewala's killers.

A candle march was also taken out by Congress activists led by local MLA Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal. It began from outside the blood bank in Guru Hargobindnagar.

Addressing the protesters, Dhaliwal blamed the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government for Moosewala's murder.

''Just a day after the pruning of Moosewala's security, he was killed by gangsters. Law and order has completely collapsed in the state and people are living in fear,'' he alleged.

Moosewala was shot dead Sunday by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover.

