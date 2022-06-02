Left Menu

Tulsa, Oklahoma police respond to active shooter at hospital

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 04:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 04:51 IST
Tulsa, Oklahoma police respond to active shooter at hospital

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma responded to what they called an "active shooter situation" at a hospital, saying that multiple injuries had been confirmed and fatalities were possible.

"At this point, we can confirm the shooter is dead. Officers are currently going through every room in the building checking for additional threats," Tulsa Police said in statement posted to social media.

Officers responded to St. Francis Hospital after getting reports of a man with a rifle there, the police department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global
3
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover uses AI to select rock targets to zap

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022