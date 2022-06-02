Defeat device car owners entitled to damages - EU court adviser
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 02-06-2022 14:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 14:04 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
Purchasers of vehicles equipped with defeat devices must have a right to compensation from the manufacturer, an adviser to the top EU court said on Thursday in a case brought against Mercedes-Benz.
Judges of the Court of Justice of the European Union are not bound by advice from an advocate general, but follow them in the majority of cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mercedes-Benz
- Court of Justice
- European Union
Advertisement