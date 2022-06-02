Accused in twin murder case killed in lodge; two arrested

A 32-year-old man, an accused in a sensational twin murder case 11 years ago, was hacked to death at a lodge on the outskirts of the state capital, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, Vishnu alias Manichan who suffered critical injuries during the attack Wednesday night breathed his last in the wee hours of today.

Another person named Harilal, his friend who was with him at the lodge was also attacked and is now battling for life at a hospital.

Two persons, who were suspected to have hacked the youth, were arrested later, police said.

According to a senior police officer, the deceased youth had a criminal background and was accused in several cases Both Vishnu and Harilal had booked a room at a lodge in Vazhayila near Peroorkada, some kilometers away from the city, and were having alcohol together, he said. Later, the suspected murderers joined them for drinks. An argument erupted between them later following which the duo allegedly hacked Vishnu and Harilal before fleeing the scene.

They were arrested later following a manhunt launched by the police based on circumstantial evidence.

The investigation was on to know whether it was a planned murder, the officer added. Vishnu was accused in the Vazhayila twin murder case reported in 2011.

