Former Mpumalanga traffic official sentenced for issuing licenses fraudulently

A former traffic official in Mpumalanga has been handed hefty prison sentences for fraudulently issuing learner's and driver's licenses.

The official, Sello Jerry Thomo (50), was on Wednesday found guilty and sentenced by the Ermelo Magistrate's Court for 50 counts of corruption and fraud after he was arrested by members of the Hawks' Mpumalanga Serious Corruption Investigation Unit in October 2017.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi said the sentence followed a lengthy investigation by the Hawks.

"During the time, the accused was employed at Ermelo licensing office and responsible for issuing of learner's and driver's licenses. An investigation revealed that the accused person fraudulently issued learners and driving licences to people who were not tested. Licence holders testified in court that they paid money to get licenses without being tested."

Thomo was found guilty and sentenced to nine years imprisonment for corruption. Three years of the sentence is suspended for five years. He was also handed a four-year sentence for fraud. The sentences will run concurrently.

The Provincial Head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Major General Zodwa Mokoena, applauded the "phenomenal labour" by the investigation team and judiciary for securing the sentence, especially for a person who was supposed to advise the public about safety on the road by encouraging them to be tested before they receive their licences.

She further acknowledged the community members who had the courage to stand before court and testify against the wrongdoers. She pleaded with all members of the community to report such types of occurrences.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)