PSC appoints new Commissioners

The Public Service Commission (PSC) says it is pleased to announce the appointment of Professor Mandlenkosi Makhanya, Zukiswa Mqolomba and Nancy Ngwenya as Commissioners at the PSC for a five-year term.

Professor Makhanya's appointment is with effect from 01 June 2022 while Commissioners Mqolomba and Ngwenya's appointments are with effect from 14 June 2022 and 01 July 2022 respectively.

The newly appointed Commissioners bring a wealth of experience from both public administration and academia.

"They will without a doubt make a meaningful contribution in the execution of the Constitutional mandate of the PSC, including the repositioning of the Commission to deliver on high catalytic projects," says Acting Chairperson of the PSC, Professor Somadoda Fikeni.

The PSC Commissioners are appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa in terms of Section 196 (7) (a), read with Section 196 (10) of the Constitution.

The PSC is mandated to, among other things, investigate, monitor and evaluate the organisation and administration, and the personnel practices, of the public service and to also promote the constitutionally prescribed values and principles governing public administration in the public service.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)