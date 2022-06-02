Left Menu

Sexual assault case: Kerala HC extends interim pre-arrest bail, posts Vijay Babu's anticipatory bail plea to next week

Kerala High Court on Thursday posted the anticipatory bail plea of Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu on June 7 in the sexual assault case registered against him. The interim pre-arrest bail has been extended till Tuesday by the Single Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 02-06-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 17:20 IST
Sexual assault case: Kerala HC extends interim pre-arrest bail, posts Vijay Babu's anticipatory bail plea to next week
Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala High Court on Thursday posted the anticipatory bail plea of Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu on June 7 in the sexual assault case registered against him. The interim pre-arrest bail has been extended till Tuesday by the Single Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas. The court directed Vijay Babu to cooperate with the investigation and to refrain from tampering with the probe. Court also directed him to not interact through or with any social or other media.

The Court posted the matter to next Tuesday after the prosecution sought time. In the meantime, police are interrogating Vijay Babu on the second consecutive day in the case at Ernakulam South police station. It started at 9'o clock in the morning. Earlier on Wednesday, they interrogated him for 9 hours.

Babu appeared before the police to face interrogation for the second consecutive day in the sexual assault case registered against him. He appeared at Ernakulam south police station. On Wednesday, the police questioned him for nine hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022