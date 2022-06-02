Sexual assault case: Kerala HC extends interim pre-arrest bail, posts Vijay Babu's anticipatory bail plea to next week

Kerala High Court on Thursday posted the anticipatory bail plea of Malayalam actor-producer Vijay Babu on June 7 in the sexual assault case registered against him. The interim pre-arrest bail has been extended till Tuesday by the Single Bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas. The court directed Vijay Babu to cooperate with the investigation and to refrain from tampering with the probe. Court also directed him to not interact through or with any social or other media.

The Court posted the matter to next Tuesday after the prosecution sought time. In the meantime, police are interrogating Vijay Babu on the second consecutive day in the case at Ernakulam South police station. It started at 9'o clock in the morning. Earlier on Wednesday, they interrogated him for 9 hours.

Babu appeared before the police to face interrogation for the second consecutive day in the sexual assault case registered against him. He appeared at Ernakulam south police station. On Wednesday, the police questioned him for nine hours. (ANI)

