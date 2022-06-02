Left Menu

BJP's Kashmir policy is failed, says CPI after bank employee shot dead by terrorists

CPI MP Binoy Viswam questioned the governments policy on Kashmir after a bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead on Thursday by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.This was the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.Killing spree continue to control Kashmir valley.

Updated: 02-06-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 17:53 IST
CPI MP Binoy Viswam questioned the government's policy on Kashmir after a bank employee from Rajasthan was shot dead on Thursday by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

This was the eighth targeted killing in the Valley since May 1 and the third of a non-Muslim government employee.

''Killing spree continue to control Kashmir valley. Today also one life..!What happened to promise of Peace?Is this end of terrorism?How far is dawn of new life?Who is behind Kashmir freedom fighters? Amit Shah must explain. BJP's Kashmir policy is failed. Waste bin waits for it,'' tweeted Viswam. Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, had joined the Kulgam branch only a week ago. He had earlier been working in the Kokernag branch of the bank, co-owned by the Central government, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the State Bank of India.

Two days ago, on May 31, Rajni Bala, a Hindu woman teacher from Jammu's Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam. On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

