Left Menu

Alibag: Three PF staffers held for bribery

PTI | Alibag | Updated: 02-06-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 18:13 IST
Alibag: Three PF staffers held for bribery
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Provident Fund employees from Raigad were held for allegedly demanding and receiving a bribe of Rs 3,000, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Accounts officer Prashant Pandhurang Tawade, clerk Rajendra Ramchandra Gaikwad and junior clerk Rupesh Subhash Deshmukh had allegedly sought money from a ZP employee for approval of non-refundable funds and were held in a trap on Wednesday, he said.

An offense has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Alibag police station, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022