Alibag: Three PF staffers held for bribery

Three Provident Fund employees from Raigad were held for allegedly demanding and receiving a bribe of Rs 3,000, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said on Thursday.

Accounts officer Prashant Pandhurang Tawade, clerk Rajendra Ramchandra Gaikwad and junior clerk Rupesh Subhash Deshmukh had allegedly sought money from a ZP employee for approval of non-refundable funds and were held in a trap on Wednesday, he said.

An offense has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Alibag police station, he said.

