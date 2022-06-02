Ukraine seeks more weapons, Russia sanctions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says if Russia prevails in its war in Ukraine “then the dark times will come for everyone” in Europe.

Addressing the parliament in Luxembourg via a video link on Thursday, Zelenskyy said: “If we win this war, all Europeans will be able to continue enjoying their freedom.” “But if this one person who wants to destroy any freedom in Ukraine and Europe prevails, then dark times will come for everyone on the continent,” he added, referring to the Russian president, Vladimir Putin.

He said Russia currently controls almost 20 per cent of Ukraine's territory, an area larger than Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg combined, and that “tens of thousands” of people have died in the first 99 days of the war. “This is what it means, in fact, to characterize this war as full-scale,” Zelenskyy said. “And this is why we are calling the world for their support.”(AP) RUP

