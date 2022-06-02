Delhi woman raped in Gurugram hotel

A 28-year-old Delhi woman has accused a man she befriended on Facebook of making her drunk and raping her in a Gurugram hotel, police on Thursday said. An FIR has been registered at Sector 29 Police Station and the accused is still at large, they said. According to the complaint filed by the woman, she had met the accused on Facebook three years ago and had been seeing him till they broke off.

She said on Sunday the two went to a hotel in Gurugram where they had drinks together and then the accused raped her. "When I resisted he threatened me and ran away from there," the woman said in her complaint. The man, who too is a resident of Delhi, was booked under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. A senior police officer said that they are verifying the claims, and conducting raids to nab the accused.

