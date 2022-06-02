Left Menu

HC orders notice on Nalini's plea seeking parole for her husband

Meanwhile, Nalinis mother Padma on May 21 had sent a representation to authorities to grant six days emergency leave to her son-in-law Murugan on medical grounds.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:48 IST
A vacation bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to authorities on a writ petition from S Nalini, one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case who is now on parole, to grant six days leave to her husband Murugan alias Sriharan, another convict in the same case.

When the petition came up, a bench of Justices M S Ramesh and Mohammed Shafiq ordered notice to the Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) and the Superintendent of the Vellore Central Prison, returnable by June 13.

Previously, Nalini was granted 30 days parole by the Tamil Nadu government. It expired on January 27 this year and her leave was periodically extended and her current leave would come to an end on June 27.

Meanwhile, Nalini's mother Padma on May 21 had sent a representation to authorities to grant six days emergency leave to her son-in-law Murugan on medical grounds. As there was no progress, Nalini filed the present writ petition.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

