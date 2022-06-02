Left Menu

The Ministry of Coal on Thursday undertook 13 railway projects to develop multimodal connectivity and identified missing infrastructure gaps for each project.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:53 IST
Coal Ministry undertakes 13 railway projects for multi modal connectivity
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
The Ministry of Coal on Thursday undertook 13 railway projects to develop multimodal connectivity and identified missing infrastructure gaps for each project. Four railway projects are successfully mapped in the Nation Master Plan (NMP) portal under High Impact projects which will be developed in the States of Jharkhand and Odisha and will facilitate the movement of coal with rapid logistics and wider connectivity for all the commercial miners, the Ministry said.

The Ministry of Coal in view of the cleaner environment in coal transportation has given momentum to rail evacuation and also initiated new efforts to gradually move away from road movement of coal in the country. According to Ministry, the planned construction of new broad gauge rail lines in Greenfield coal-bearing areas, extending the rail links to newer loading points and doubling and tripling the rail lines in some cases will enhance rail capacity considerably.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Gati Shakti- Nation Master Plan for infrastructure development in October 2021 with the objective to bring different Ministries together and for integrated planning and coordinated implementation of infrastructure connectivity projects. According to the central government, the move will incorporate the infrastructure schemes of various Ministries and state governments and will also leverage technology extensively including spatial planning tools. (ANI)

