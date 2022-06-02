Some Russians wish 'Granny Liz' well amid queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Russia may be deeply at odds with Britain over the invasion of Ukraine but that didn't stop some Russians in Moscow praising Queen Elizabeth as her Platinum Jubilee celebrations began on Thursday, wishing her good health and lauding her stylish choice of hats. "She has the image of a cute granny, pretty harmless. Her outfits are really cool. She's always stylish," Kseniya, 33, speaking near the Kremlin, told Reuters.

"Hats are her trademark. When I think of her, the first thing that comes to mind is her hats - different colours, with flowers." Sporting a dusky dove blue outfit with a matching hat, a beaming Queen Elizabeth waved to cheering crowds massed outside Buckingham Palace on Thursday as Britain kicked off four days of pageantry and parties to celebrate her 70 years on the throne.

Russians often call Elizabeth "Baba Liza", a familiar form of grandmother and Elizabeth that translates into English as "Granny Liz". Snezhana, a 22-year-old student, said the queen had already earned the right to retire from official duties.

"She looks very cool. She is a symbol," she said. "I respect her for everything she has achieved." "On the other hand, I think that they should give the old granny a rest. They still want the poor lady to appear in public," said Snezhana.

The 96-year-old British queen has been on the throne for longer than any of her predecessors. In central Moscow, even an impersonator of Soviet leader Josef Stalin had a kind word for Elizabeth, albeit laced with a sting.

"Comrade Stalin respects that kind of age - 96 years!" he told Reuters. "As for kings and queens, you know Comrade Stalin's attitude to them. Kings and queens are an anachronism. There's one answer: it's not modern."

Asked on Thursday if Russian President Vladimir Putin would congratulate the queen on her Platinum Jubilee, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists that the celebrations had only just started and that an official comment would come in due course. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge Editing by Frances Kerry)

