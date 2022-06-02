VP Naidu takes up case of 4 Indians detained in Senegal

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has taken up the issue of four Indian nationals detained in Senegal during delegation-level talks with Senegalese President Macky Sall at Dakar.

Naidu reached Senegal on Wednesday as part of his three-nation tour.

According to a statement issued by the Vice President Secretariat, during the talks, Naidu took up the issue of the four Indian nationals -- crew members of the ship M V Asso-6 -- who are detained in Senegal since June 2021 on drug- trafficking charges.

The vice president requested the Senegalese government to expedite their trial so that, if released, they could return to their anxious families, the statement said.

Three MoUs were signed during the talks to further deepen the bilateral partnership in various areas, including a visa-free regime for diplomatic and official passport holders and the renewal of a cultural exchange programme for the period 2022-26.

Naidu assured Senegal of India's continued commitment to support its socio-economic development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)