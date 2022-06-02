Five drug peddlers held with heroin in Jammu

Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested Thursday along with 34 grams of heroin and Rs 2.38 lakhs here, police said.

Two weighing machines and a sharp edged weapon were also recovered from the peddlers who were arrested from the Janipur area of the city, a police spokesman said.

He identified the arrested accused as Jugal Kishore alias “Lucky”, Dheeraj Kumar, Sumeet Kumar and Himanshu Raina, all residents of Sunderbani area of Rajouri and Saurab Thakur of Katra in Reasi district.

They were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act and further investigation is going on, the spokesman said.

