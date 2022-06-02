Left Menu

Five drug peddlers held with heroin in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:01 IST
Five drug peddlers held with heroin in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Five alleged drug peddlers were arrested Thursday along with 34 grams of heroin and Rs 2.38 lakhs here, police said.

Two weighing machines and a sharp edged weapon were also recovered from the peddlers who were arrested from the Janipur area of the city, a police spokesman said.

He identified the arrested accused as Jugal Kishore alias “Lucky”, Dheeraj Kumar, Sumeet Kumar and Himanshu Raina, all residents of Sunderbani area of Rajouri and Saurab Thakur of Katra in Reasi district.

They were booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act and further investigation is going on, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022