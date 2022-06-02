Left Menu

PTI | Bankura | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:04 IST
Man printed fake notes at home, beaten up when he paid with those
A 59-year-old man was arrested in West Bengal's Bankura district after fake currency notes and a printer were found at his house, police said on Thursday.

Gurupada Acharjee, the accused, went to a shop in Shyamnagar in Bishnupur police station area on Wednesday to buy toys, they said.

As he paid for the toys with a Rs 500 note, the shopkeeper found it was fake. Soon, locals gathered at the spot and thrashed him, they said.

Police rescued Acharjee and admitted him to a hospital.

On raiding his house, police said they found fake notes of value Rs 1,65,560, a printer and other materials.

A case has been registered against him, following which he was arrested, they said.

An investigation is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

