Man printed fake notes at home, beaten up when he paid with those

A 59-year-old man was arrested in West Bengal's Bankura district after fake currency notes and a printer were found at his house, police said on Thursday.

Gurupada Acharjee, the accused, went to a shop in Shyamnagar in Bishnupur police station area on Wednesday to buy toys, they said.

As he paid for the toys with a Rs 500 note, the shopkeeper found it was fake. Soon, locals gathered at the spot and thrashed him, they said.

Police rescued Acharjee and admitted him to a hospital.

On raiding his house, police said they found fake notes of value Rs 1,65,560, a printer and other materials.

A case has been registered against him, following which he was arrested, they said.

An investigation is underway, police said.

