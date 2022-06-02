Left Menu

Three held in two encounters with Greater Noida cops

A trap was laid and he was surrounded by a police team but during the effort, Shabir tried to escape, leading to a cross-firing in which he got hurt by a bullet in his leg and was held, Pandey said.FIRs have been lodged in both the cases and further legal proceedings were being carried out, the police added.

Three alleged criminals were arrested after separate gunfights with the police in Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.

One of the accused in the two gunfights carried a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest while the other two were involved in the robbery of mobile phone displays worth Rs 44 lakh, the officials said.

''In the first incident, the two accused were intercepted by the officials of Ecotech 1 police station in the early hours of Thursday. The accused were on a motorcycle. Instead of stopping for inquiry, they sped away from the spot, leading to a gunfight,'' a police spokesperson said.

''The duo opened fire on the police party but were injured in retaliatory firing and held,'' the spokesperson said.

The police have recovered 6,400 stolen mobile phone displays and seized illegal country-made firearms along with ammunition from their possession, the officials said.

In the second gunfight, a wanted criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 25,000 was arrested by officials of the Beta 2 police station.

''Shabir is among the top-10 wanted criminals of the police station. He was at large since a looting in 2018,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

''We had received a tip off about his movement in our area. A trap was laid and he was surrounded by a police team but during the effort, Shabir tried to escape, leading to a cross-firing in which he got hurt by a bullet in his leg and was held,'' Pandey said.

FIRs have been lodged in both the cases and further legal proceedings were being carried out, the police added.

