NATO chief says alliance in touch with Turkey over its concerns on Finland, Sweden

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:30 IST
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance was in touch with Turkey to find a "united way" forward to address Ankara's concerns over Sweden and Finland's bid to join the pact.

Finland and Sweden said on Wednesday they would continue a dialogue with Turkey over their bids for NATO membership, but did not say whether there had been progress on overcoming Ankara's objections to their joining the military alliance. A bid to join NATO requires unanimous backing from the alliance's current 30 member states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

