NATO chief says alliance in touch with Turkey over its concerns on Finland, Sweden

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance was in touch with Turkey to find a "united way" forward to address Ankara's concerns over Sweden and Finland's bid to join the pact.

Finland and Sweden said on Wednesday they would continue a dialogue with Turkey over their bids for NATO membership, but did not say whether there had been progress on overcoming Ankara's objections to their joining the military alliance. A bid to join NATO requires unanimous backing from the alliance's current 30 member states.

