NATO chief says alliance in touch with Turkey over its concerns on Finland, Sweden
- Country:
- United States
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that the alliance was in touch with Turkey to find a "united way" forward to address Ankara's concerns over Sweden and Finland's bid to join the pact.
Finland and Sweden said on Wednesday they would continue a dialogue with Turkey over their bids for NATO membership, but did not say whether there had been progress on overcoming Ankara's objections to their joining the military alliance. A bid to join NATO requires unanimous backing from the alliance's current 30 member states.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO, face Turkish objections
Finland, Sweden submit NATO membership application
NATO chief says Finland, Sweden have applied for membership amid concerns over Russia's war on Ukraine, reports AP.
UPDATE 1-Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO
Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO