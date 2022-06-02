Left Menu

Migrant labourer shot dead, another injured in J-K's Budgam

A non-local labourer was shot dead while another injured by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, officials said. Militants fired at two non-local labourers at a brick kiln at Magraypora in Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district, the officials said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:41 IST
Migrant labourer shot dead, another injured in J-K's Budgam
  • Country:
  • India

A non-local labourer was shot dead while another injured by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday night, officials said. Militants fired at two non-local labourers at a brick kiln at Magraypora in Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district, the officials said. They said the labourers, identified as Dilkush Kumar and Guri, were injured in the attack. While Guri was discharged from the hospital, Kumar was shifted to SMHS hospital here where he succumbed, the officials said, adding Kumar (17) was a resident of Arnia area of Bihar.

Police have cordoned off the area and are looking for the terrorists involved in the incident, which took place at 9.10 pm, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022