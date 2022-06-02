Left Menu

Looking forward to next round of military talks soon: MEA on eastern Ladakh row

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:48 IST
Looking forward to next round of military talks soon: MEA on eastern Ladakh row
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday said it is looking forward to the next round of military talks with China at an early date for the resolution of the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh.

The comments by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came two days after the two sides held diplomatic talks on the lingering border standoff.

''I am not aware of any particular date that I can share with you at this point, but I would like to emphasise that we look forward to this commanders' meeting at an early date,'' Bagchi said.

In the diplomatic talks on Tuesday, India and China agreed to hold the next round of the Senior Commanders' meeting soon to achieve complete disengagement from all friction points in eastern Ladakh.

After the talks, the MEA said it was agreed to hold the next round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement from all friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in accordance with the existing bilateral agreements and protocols.

The standoff began in early May of 2020. As a result of the military talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

India has been consistently maintaining that peace and tranquillity along the LAC are key for the overall development of the bilateral ties.

Asked about media reports of back-channel talks between India and Pakistan, Bagchi said he would not comment on speculative reports.

He said India desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in a conducive atmosphere, free of terror, hostilities and violence.

On India's trade ties with Pakistan, he said New Delhi never felt that trade relations should be stopped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022