Left Menu

Peru's congress gives Castillo go-ahead to attend Americas summit

Peru's congress gave President Pedro Castillo the go-ahead on Thursday to attend this month's Summit of Americas, adding another South American president to a meeting that the United States is hosting but that has seen uncertainty over attendance.

Reuters | Lima | Updated: 02-06-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 23:40 IST
Peru's congress gives Castillo go-ahead to attend Americas summit
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Peru's congress gave President Pedro Castillo the go-ahead on Thursday to attend this month's Summit of Americas, adding another South American president to a meeting that the United States is hosting but that has seen uncertainty over attendance. The legislature's approval is a requirement in Peru for presidents to take international trips. Castillo received a formal invitation in May from U.S. President Joe Biden to attend the gathering in Los Angeles.

The summit aims to improve cooperation in the region, but there has been last-minute uncertainty around the final guest list. Invitations have been slow to roll out from Washington amid protests from regional leaders over the host nation's exclusion of the leaders of Venezuela and Cuba. On Wednesday, Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez confirmed his presence at the meeting. Brazil's leader Jair Bolsonaro and Chile's Gabriel Boric are also expected to attend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022