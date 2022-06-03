Pelosi says legislation on gun violence to go to U.S. House floor next week
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the chamber will vote next week on legislation addressing gun violence.
"This package, which we will vote on next week, will make an enormous difference in our fight against gun violence," Pelosi said on Thursday.
