H S Sidhu new Punjab ADGP prisons
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-06-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 12:28 IST
- Country:
- India
The Punjab government on Friday gave additional charge of prisons to additional director general of police (ADGP) rank officer Harpreet Singh Sidhu, according to an official order.
Sidhu, 1992-batch IPS officer, is currently heading the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).
ADGP Varinder Kumar was heading the prisons department earlier but on May 31, he was posted as the chief director of the Vigilance Bureau, Punjab.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vigilance Bureau
- Punjab
- Special Task Force
- ADGP
- Harpreet Singh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Haryana Vigilance Bureau arrests Patwari for taking bribe
Delhi, Punjab register wins on Day 2 of 12th HI Junior Men National C'ship
Pak: Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz in trouble as Opposition plans his 'ouster'
Rights group condemns killing of Ahmadi man in Pakistan's Punjab
Punjab Police apprehend two men, spying for Pakistan's ISI, from Kolkata