Left Menu

H S Sidhu new Punjab ADGP prisons

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-06-2022 12:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 12:28 IST
H S Sidhu new Punjab ADGP prisons
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government on Friday gave additional charge of prisons to additional director general of police (ADGP) rank officer Harpreet Singh Sidhu, according to an official order.

Sidhu, 1992-batch IPS officer, is currently heading the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).

ADGP Varinder Kumar was heading the prisons department earlier but on May 31, he was posted as the chief director of the Vigilance Bureau, Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global
4
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022