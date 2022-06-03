H S Sidhu new Punjab ADGP prisons

The Punjab government on Friday gave additional charge of prisons to additional director general of police (ADGP) rank officer Harpreet Singh Sidhu, according to an official order.

Sidhu, 1992-batch IPS officer, is currently heading the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF).

ADGP Varinder Kumar was heading the prisons department earlier but on May 31, he was posted as the chief director of the Vigilance Bureau, Punjab.

