MPHRC issues bailable arrest warrant, show-cause notice against Dewas collector for failure to respond to its reminders

The Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) has issued a bailable arrest warrant and show-cause notice against Dewas district collector Chandramouli Shukla for failing to respond to its reminders on four matters, and ordered him to remain present before it on July 14. The commission issued the show-cause notice and the bailable arrest warrant of Rs 5,000 against Shukla on Thursday, which is to be executed by Dewas Superintendent of Police, an official statement said.

Despite repeated attempts, Shukla could not be reached for his comments. The commission had received four complaints - two of them related to a housing society - after which it sought a report from the Dewas collector and sent him reminders about it. As it failed to get any response from him, the commission issued a notice to Shukla, asking him to appear before it on May 9 and give his replies on the matters, which did not elicit any response from him, it added.

As a result, the commission served a show-cause notice and bailable arrest warrant against the collector, it said.

In one of the complaints given to the commission, journalist Anil Thakur alleged that a housing society chairman has allegedly usurped a park and got it allotted it to his relatives to run a school. The second complaint was about some other alleged irregularities in the same housing society. The third one was about the demolition of a house and the fourth was about a water-logged area in Dewas becoming a mosquito breeding ground, the statement said. The commission has asked the collector to remain present before it on July 14 to give explanation on the matters.

