MP boat capsize: Death toll rises to three as two more bodies found

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the tragedy, the official said.

PTI | Rewa | Updated: 03-06-2022 13:46 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 13:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the recovery of two more bodies, the death toll in the rowboat capsize incident in Tamas river of Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district has gone up to three, an official said on Friday.

The incident occurred around noon on Wednesday. There were six persons on board the ill-fated boat. While three persons swam to safety, three others had gone missing, he said.

While the body of 19-year-old Satyam Kewat, who was rowing the boat when the mishap occurred, was recovered on Thursday morning, the bodies of two others - Pavan Kewat (20) and Ramshankar Kewat (18) - were fished out by the Home Guards divers later in the evening, the official said.

The boat was on its way to Gurguda village from Hardahan village in the district, he added. Rewa district collector Manoj Pushp has announced a financial help of Rs four lakh to each victim, a statement said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the tragedy, the official said.

