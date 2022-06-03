Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Two killed after portion of abandoned coal mine collapses in Surajpur

Two persons allegedly engaged in illegal mining were killed when a portion of an abandoned coal mine caved in in the Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday. The incident took place at Dugga opencast coal mine, which is not in operation, in the Bhatgaon area on Thursday night, an official said. As per preliminary information, Sukhlal Rajwade 22, and Ramkeshwar Rajwade 32 had entered the mine to steal coal.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 03-06-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 13:59 IST
Chhattisgarh: Two killed after portion of abandoned coal mine collapses in Surajpur
Two persons allegedly engaged in illegal mining were killed when a portion of an abandoned coal mine caved in at the Surajpur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at Dugga opencast coal mine, which is not in operation, in the Bhatgaon area on Thursday night, an official said.

"As per preliminary information, Sukhlal Rajwade (22) and Ramkeshwar Rajwade (32) had entered the mine to steal coal. While extracting coal, a portion of the mine collapsed and they got trapped under the soil and died on the spot," Surajpur Superintendent of Police Ramkrishna Sahu said.

A team from Bhatgaon police station reached the spot after some locals alerted them about the incident, and the bodies were extricated and sent for a post-mortem on Friday, he said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further investigation is underway, Sahu said. Surajpur, a neighboring district of Korba, is located around 300 km from capital Raipur.

