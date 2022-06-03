Need to conserve rain water, penalise polluters in villages: Meerut divisional commissioner to DMs

In a meeting with administrative officials of six districts of western Uttar Pradesh's Meerut zone, the divisional commissioner stressed upon the need for steps to prevent pollution of water bodies and rain water conservation in the region during monsoon.

Meerut Divisional Commissioner Surendra Singh also asked them to make village-level committees and fix a fine with the help of the village heads on people polluting water bodies, an official statement said.

Singh's instructions came on Thursday during a programme on solid waste management held in Greater Noida which saw participation of district magistrates of Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddh Nagar and Hapur.

The DMs of the six districts, which together have over 3,100 villages, made a presentation on waste management in their areas of authority during the programme.

“There is a need to make the villages free from litter as well as free from quarrels. To increase mutual harmony, committees should be formed in the villages. To prevent pollution of water in villages, the village head should fix fine which should be imposed on polluters,” Singh said.

Singh, also the CEO of the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, noted that positive changes have come across the six districts in the Meerut division over the years, including in terms of development, health care and education facilities.

He cited examples of an astronomy lab in a village schools, rain water harvesting projects, public libraries, water coolers, open gyms, sports grounds, etc coming up in the region.

“Now, we need to understand more needs of the community. The people who returned to the villages during the COVID-19 pandemic period are starting new enterprises,” Singh said.

Earlier heaps of garbage was visible in the villages. Now the situation is changing, he said.

“In rural areas, the problem of litter is still there. Water is getting polluted with soap, shampoo, dye etc. It needs to be stopped. Earlier we used to take bath in these ponds, but now these ponds have become septic tanks,” the officer said.

He said all executive officers, town development officers, village heads should learn and implement methods of rain water conservation, noting that the monsoon season is around the corner.

“The rain water is very pure. It is allowed to flow into drains and ponds instead of being conserved. The use of water in homes has to be reduced. Village Panchayats have to make their own laws. There will be a fine for dumping garbage, wasting water etc,'' he said.

Fix the amount of fine by holding an open meeting, he said, noting that Gram Panchayats together (co-operative model) can do many big things.

''Gram Panchayats have to be strengthened not only with physical infrastructure, but also to increase mutual harmony,'' he said.

