Man held in Malda with arms, ammunition

PTI | Malda | Updated: 03-06-2022 16:39 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 16:16 IST
A man was arrested with illegal arms and ammunition in West Bengal's Malda district, police said on Friday.

The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police made the arrest on Thursday from the Milki area, they said.

Three 7 mm pistols, six magazines, and 18 rounds of bullets were found with him, they added.

An investigation is underway to find from where he procured the arms and ammunition, police said.

