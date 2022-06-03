Punjab: Anti-drug STF chief Harpreet Sidhu gets additional charge as ADGP, Prisons

Left Menu

The Punjab government on Friday gave additional charge of prisons to Harpreet Singh Sidhu, Additional Director General of Police.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 03-06-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 17:06 IST
Harpreet Singh Sidhu (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab government on Friday gave additional charge of prisons to Harpreet Singh Sidhu, Additional Director General of Police. Sidhu would now hold the additional charge of ADGP (Prisons)

Sidhu, a 1992-batch IPS officer, is currently heading the anti-drug Special Task Force (STF). The command of the anti-drug STF will remain with Sidhu, as per a notification issued by the Government of Punjab.

Sidhu is set to replace ADGP Varinder Kumar, who has been posted as Chief Director, Vigilance Bureau. 1993-batch IPS officer Varinder Kumar, who was the ADGP (Jails), was on Tuesday transferred as chief director of Punjab Vigilance Bureau, replacing same batch officer Ishwar Singh, who has been transferred as ADGP (Law and Order).

This move has come at a time when the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP Government in Punjab is focusing on jails to crack down on gangsters and drug smuggling. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

