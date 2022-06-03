HC declined urgent hearing on plea against stopping of prayers at mosque

The Delhi High Court Friday refused to grant an urgent hearing on a plea against the halting of offering Namaz by devotees at the mosque in South Delhi’s Mehrauli area.

The plea for an urgent listing was mentioned before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta which declined to list it for Friday or during vacations.

“File it, we are not going to list it today. No way... For vacations, you mention before the concerned registrar. We are not going to direct any listing for vacations,” the bench said.

The Mughal mosque is situated at the entrance of the Qutub Complex, an area that is protected by the government.

The counsel, who mentioned it before the court, said people were regularly offering prayers at the mosque and on May 15, suddenly Namaz was stopped and the devotees are not being allowed to pray, despite there being no formal order or direction.

