CBI arrests 2 senior RITES officials in bribery case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2022 19:31 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 19:31 IST
The CBI has arrested a general manager and a senior deputy general manager of Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited(RITES) in a bribery case of Rs 2.72 lakh from Ranchi, officials said on Friday.

The CBI took custody of Abhay Kumar, General Manager (Project), and Kumar Rajiv Ranjan, Senior Deputy General Manager (Project), of RITES, along with Avtar Singh, owner of Hardev Construction Private Ltd, and his employee Sashi Kumar in the case, they said.

The accused conspired together for collection and payment of illegal gratification to the public servants in the matter of a tender awarded to a joint venture company, CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

It was also alleged that the employee of the private company handed over the bribe money to the senior deputy general manager of RITES and it subsequently reached the accused general manager. ''The bribe amount of Rs 2.72 lakh was recovered from the possession of the said general manager. All the three accused were caught by the CBI,'' he said.

Following the arrest, the CBI conducted searches at 12 places in Ranchi, Patna, Deoghar, Gurugram and Ramgarh etc., at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of Rs 65.5 lakh cash (approximately), property documents and other incriminating materials, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

