Shubhankar tied 87th in European Open, likely to miss cut

Shubhankar Sharma opened the Porsche European Open with a modest 3-over 75 and is likely to miss the cut as he is currently placed a poor 87th. Sharma, who had a decent top-15 finish last week, had one birdie and four bogeys leaving a lot of work to do to make the cut.

Joakim Lagergren and Li Haotong share the first round lead after carding five under par opening rounds of 67 at Green Eagle Golf Courses. Two-time DP World Tour winner Li set the early clubhouse target after starting his round with three birdies in a row, making the turn four under par. He then made two further gains on the back nine, cancelling out a bogey on the 16th with his sixth birdie of the day on the par five 18th.

