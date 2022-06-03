Left Menu

Truck driver found dead with throat sliced in Gurugram village

A 42-year-old truck driver of a private firm was found dead in a bush in Farrukhnagar area with his throat slit, police said on Friday. He said that the truck was unloaded on Wednesday and his brother was found dead in a bush in Daboda village the same day.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 03-06-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 21:38 IST
Truck driver found dead with throat sliced in Gurugram village
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old truck driver of a private firm was found dead in a bush in Farrukhnagar area with his throat slit, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Dharmendra Singh, a native of Uttar Pradesh. According to the complaint filed by Singh’s younger brother, Brajesh Singh, the deceased had come to Farrukhnagar from Goa on May 24 with goods to deliver at Bharti Airtel warehouse. He said that the truck was unloaded on Wednesday and his brother was found dead in a bush in Daboda village the same day. The deceased is survived by his wife and three children. Brajesh Singh said his brother had no enemies. An FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar Police Station and Singh's body was handed over to his kin after the post mortem. The Farrukhnagar crime branch has started an investigation into the matter, said police.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
2
Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in June 2022

Watch planetary breakup, a large star cluster and more celestial events in J...

 Global
3
OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fixes

OnePlus Nord update brings May 2022 security patch; new features and bug fix...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French fries; Mayhem assured as Cheese Rolling returns to the British sporting calendar

Odd News Roundup: Tennis-Kasatkina's recipe for French Open success: French ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022