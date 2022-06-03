Left Menu

JK woman held for posting friend's nudes on social media

A woman was arrested by the Cyber Cell here on Friday allegedly for sharing nude pictures and videos of her female friend on social media, police said.The accused had captured the pictures and videos of the victim, a resident of Reasi district, without her knowledge during the COVID lockdown, a police spokesperson said.The victim recently lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Jammu and a case was registered under relevant sections.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-06-2022 22:09 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 22:09 IST
The victim recently lodged a complaint at the Cyber Police Station in Jammu and a case was registered under relevant sections. After investigation, the police arrested the accused, a resident of Janipur locality of Jammu, from her relative’s house in Chinore in the outskirts of Jammu, he said.

Preliminary inquiry has revealed that the accused did so due to some personal grudge. She first shared the content with a few people, including some close relatives of the complainant in Reasi, and later posted them on social media several times using fake accounts, the spokesperson said.

“Police are still trying to identify other people based in Ransoo and other areas who may have either shared or kept those videos or photographs in their mobile phones and other devices,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

