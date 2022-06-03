Gurugram hospital guard sent to prison for life for murdering colleague

A court here sentenced a security guard to life without remission or communication and imposed on him a fine of Rs 50,000 for murdering his colleague in 2019, a court official said on Friday.

The court of Additional District and Session Judge Phalit Sharma convicted the accused Thursday on the basis of CCTV footage and forensic reports. Two hospital staff turned hostile as the case was heard.

The judge also directed the District Legal Services Authority to pay compensation to the kin of the deceased.

“During the hearing in the court, two hospital staff retracted their statements. Sixteen witnesses in the case, including the police, the members of the forensic team, and the doctors who conducted the post mortem, gave their testimony in court,” Public Prosecutor Anurag Hooda said. “The court convicted the accused on the basis of CCTV footage, forensic report and blood sample report,” he said. According to the police file, Jugal Kishore, the deceased, was a resident of Bulandshahr, and Naufil Anwar, the accused, was a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Both worked as security guards at Sheetla Hospital on New Railway Road. On April 5, 2019 Jugal Kishore was deployed on the third floor of the hospital and Naufil Anwar was posted at the main gate. Around 5.15 am, Naufil Anwar left the hospital. He returned after some time, went to the third floor, and stabbed Jugal Kishore several times with a knife. He fled the scene immediately after the killing.

The incident was captured in the CCTV cameras installed in the hospital. A case was registered at the New Colony Police Station.

During investigation, police nabbed Anwar and recovered the knife used in the murder from his possession.

