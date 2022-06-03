3 soldiers, civilian injured in Anantnag encounter

Three soldiers and a civilian were injured in firing during an encounter between militants and security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

''Encounter has started at Rishipora area of #Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,'' a police spokesperson tweeted.

In an update posted three hours later, the official said, ''In the initial exchange of fire, three army personnel & one civilian got injured. All the injured were immediately airlifted to 92 base hospital #Srinagar for treatment & are stated to be stable. #Operation going on.'' PTI MIJ IJT

