Four killed as car falls into river in Sikkim
Four persons were killed on Friday after their vehicle plunged into a river in North Sikkim, police said. The accident occurred at Meyong Khola under the Mangan police station area after the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the river, a senior officer said.
Four persons were killed on Friday after their vehicle plunged into a river in North Sikkim, police said. The accident occurred at Meyong Khola under the Mangan police station area after the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and it fell into the river, a senior officer said. The deceased were identified as Ramesh Chandra Verma (28) and Vandana (32), both residents of Bihar, Sonam Lepcha (38) Lakpa Dorjee Lepcha (28), both natives of Chungthang Bazaar.
The ill-fated car belonged to a private power utility, Teesta Urja Pvt Ltd, the police officer added.
