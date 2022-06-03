Left Menu

Albania to choose chief of defense as president

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Friday that his party has picked the country's chief of defense to be the new president after failing to choose a consensus candidate with the opposition. The parliament is expected to convene on Saturday evening to vote the country’s new chief.

Reuters | Tirana | Updated: 03-06-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 23:51 IST
Albania to choose chief of defense as president
  • Country:
  • Albania

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said on Friday that his party has picked the country's chief of defense to be the new president after failing to choose a consensus candidate with the opposition. Major General Bajram Begaj became chief of defense of Albanian armed forces in 2020 after holding different positions within the army, mainly in the field of medicine.

Rama said his party discussed 26 names, but finally decided that "Begaj is the right person to be the president of Albania for the next five years." Electing a new president had already failed during three rounds in which three-fifths of the votes are needed in the 140-seat parliament.

In the last two rounds a simple majority is needed, and Rama's party already has 74 votes. The parliament is expected to convene on Saturday evening to vote the country’s new chief. The role of president is largely symbolic, though it has some powers over the judiciary and the military.

Albania became a NATO member in 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land

FEATURE-Indian traditions entwine with trees in green drive to revive land

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022