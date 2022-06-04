Left Menu

Rainbow Flap: Biden Pride tweet draws objection from Kuwait

The messages appeared in response to the Kuwaiti governments official objection the day before to what Kuwaits state news agency called the pro-gay rights post of the US Embassy there.The United States stands with the LGBTQI community everywhere around the world, State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a pointed retweet Friday of the embassys original offending Pride Month message.The dispute began after the US Embassy in Kuwait posted a tweet Thursday that called Biden a champion of LGBTQI rights.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2022 03:40 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 03:40 IST
Rainbow Flap: Biden Pride tweet draws objection from Kuwait
  • Country:
  • United States

A US Embassy tweet of a rainbow-flag-festooned message by President Joe Biden in support of Pride Month has drawn a face-to-face diplomatic protest from Kuwait and sparked a rare Twitter fight between the two close allies.

On Friday, US diplomats were doubling down with rainbow flag postings and statements in support of LGBTQ rights on social media. The messages appeared in response to the Kuwaiti government's official objection the day before to what Kuwait's state news agency called the “pro-gay rights post” of the US Embassy there.

“The United States stands with the LGBTQI+ community everywhere around the world,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a pointed retweet Friday of the embassy's original offending Pride Month message.

The dispute began after the US Embassy in Kuwait posted a tweet Thursday that called Biden a champion of LGBTQI rights. “All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love,'' it said.

Late that night, according to the account on Kuwait's state news agency, Kuwait's Foreign Ministry summoned acting embassy charge d'affaires James Holtsnider to “express its rejection of the post.” A Foreign Ministry official, Nawaf al Ahmad, handed Holtsnider a written objection “as well as stressing necessity for the embassy to respect the country's laws and regulations,” according to the Kuwaiti news agency.

Kuwaiti law punishes consensual same-sex relations between men by up to seven years in prison, according to Human Rights Watch. A court ruling this year threw out another law that made “imitating the opposite sex” a crime punishable by prison.

Some conservative Kuwaitis spoke out in support of their government's action. The US Embassy was “attempting to impose modes of abnormal behavior rejected by the Muslim Kuwaiti society,” tweeted one, Hamad al Matar.

Asked for comment, the State Department said in a statement Friday, “The United States proudly advances efforts around the globe to protect all individuals.” On Friday, the Kuwait US Embassy's Twitter account featured the original tweet, in Arabic and English, that drew the objection, as well as a photo of a rippling rainbow flag against a blue sky set as the account's profile photo.

The US and Kuwait, bound by strategic interests including regional security, have a long history of largely steady good relations. That includes the US leading a 1991 international army to liberate Kuwait from invading forces of Iraq's Saddam Hussein.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022