U.S. DOJ declines to charge ex-Trump officials Meadows and Scavino, NY Times reports
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to charge Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino, two former officials in ex-President Donald Trump's White House, for failing to cooperate with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the New York Times reported on Friday.
The newspaper cited a letter from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves to House General Counsel Douglas Letter in which he said "my office will not be initiating prosecutions for criminal contempt" against Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, and Scavino, a former deputy chief of staff.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Fields of narcissus, or 'May snow', cover Swiss meadows
Oracle’s Ellison joined Nov 2020 call about contesting Trump's defeat
Trump pays $110,000 for failing to comply with subpoena in civil probe -New York AG
Michigan pro-Trump state lawmaker sought access to voting machines
ANALYSIS-Harangued by Trump, Georgia's governor poised to rebuke him in midterm vote