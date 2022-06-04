Left Menu

U.S. DOJ declines to charge ex-Trump officials Meadows and Scavino, NY Times reports

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-06-2022 05:59 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 05:59 IST
The U.S. Justice Department has decided not to charge Mark Meadows and Dan Scavino, two former officials in ex-President Donald Trump's White House, for failing to cooperate with a House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The newspaper cited a letter from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Matthew Graves to House General Counsel Douglas Letter in which he said "my office will not be initiating prosecutions for criminal contempt" against Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, and Scavino, a former deputy chief of staff.

