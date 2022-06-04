Left Menu

Deoghar DC, Circle Officer appear before Jharkhand HC; tender apology

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-06-2022 09:29 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 09:29 IST
The Deputy Commissioner of Deoghar Manjunath Bhajantri and the Circle Officer of Manoharpur appeared before the High Court of Jharkhand and tendered an apology in a land case.

The deputy commissioner appeared before the court of Justice Rajesh Kumar at 8 pm on Friday in compliance with the direction passed by the judge while hearing a petition filed by one Sunil Kumar Sharma.

Justice Rajesh Kumar while holding the vacation court on Friday heard the petition filed by Sharma.

Sharma was aggrieved by the actions of the Manoharpur circle officer who had denied the land possession report required for selling his land.

Justice Kumar was annoyed with the actions of the circle officer and ordered him to appear in person along with the deputy commissioner. The officers appeared before the court at 8 pm and tendered their apology. The court directed the officers to ensure that the land possession certificate is immediately granted to Sharma.

Sharma had moved the high court after the Manoharpur circle officer had denied him the land possession certificate. Sharma is the owner of 2,100 square feet of land in Manoharpur and wanted the certificate to sell his land. In absence of the certificate, the land could not be sold.

