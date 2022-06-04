Rajasthan High Court has husband-wife duo as judges

Left Menu

In a first for the Rajasthan High Court, a couple will be serving as its judges.

Subha Mehta and Kuldeep Mathur were appointed judges to the high court by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice on June 3.

Shubha Mehta's husband Mahendra Goyal is already a judge in the high court and it is for the first time that both husband and wife are judges in the Rajasthan High Court.

While Shubha Mehta is from the judicial service, Kuldeep Mathur has been a lawyer.

Justice Mahendra Goyal, also a lawyer, was appointed in November 2019.

With the appointment of Subha Mehta and Kuldeep Mathur, the number of judges in the high court will now increase from 25 to 27.

However, 23 posts remain vacant as the sanctioned posts of judges is 50.

In December 2020, Justice Murali Shankar Kuppuraju and his wife Justice Tamilselvi T Valayapalayamand were sworn in as judges of the Madras High Court on the same day.

Before that, Justice Vivek Puri and Justice Archana Puri were sworn in as judges of the Punjab High Court on the same day in November 2019.

