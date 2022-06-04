3 from MP held at Odisha station with 45 kg ganja
Three people were arrested with 45 kg ganja in Odisha's Jharsuguda station on Saturday, the railways said.
The seizure was made during a special drive, ''operation Narcos'', of Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway (SER), it said.
The three people, residents of Barahi police station area in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, were apprehended with a trolley bag each when they were entering the station in a hurry to catch a Delhi-bound train, it added.
On being searched, 45 kg ganja worth Rs 2.25 lakh was found with them, it said.
A case was registered and an investigation started.
On Thursday, two Delhi-bound passengers were arrested with 25 kg of narcotics under the special drive at Jharsuguda station.
