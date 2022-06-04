Left Menu

3 from MP held at Odisha station with 45 kg ganja

PTI | Chakradharpur | Updated: 04-06-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 17:11 IST
3 from MP held at Odisha station with 45 kg ganja
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people were arrested with 45 kg ganja in Odisha's Jharsuguda station on Saturday, the railways said.

The seizure was made during a special drive, ''operation Narcos'', of Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway (SER), it said.

The three people, residents of Barahi police station area in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, were apprehended with a trolley bag each when they were entering the station in a hurry to catch a Delhi-bound train, it added.

On being searched, 45 kg ganja worth Rs 2.25 lakh was found with them, it said.

A case was registered and an investigation started.

On Thursday, two Delhi-bound passengers were arrested with 25 kg of narcotics under the special drive at Jharsuguda station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; vaccines only modestly reduce long COVID risk; Beast built for head-butting reveals early giraffe neck evolution and more

Science News Roundup: Vaccination during pregnancy cuts infant infections; v...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox research, experts urge; France says the number of confirmed monkeypox cases has risen to 33 and more

Health News Roundup: Developing world should reap benefits of new monkeypox ...

 Global
3
NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first time

NASA instrument to study Moon's mysterious Gruithuisen Domes for the first t...

 United States
4
Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

Russia's supply ship launched to International Space Station

 Russian Federation

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022